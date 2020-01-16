All apartments in Deltona
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1659 Weybridge St

1659 Weybridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Weybridge Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath in Deltona for RENT! - * 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a 1 car garage, 1230 sq. ft.
* living room, and dining room
* walk in closets
* stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave
* tile and vinyl planking
* blinds and ceiling fans
* additional storage space
* screened patio
* fenced yard
* laundry in garage
Not a pet friendly home

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time

(RLNE2154433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

