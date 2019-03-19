All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1630 W Waycross Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1630 W Waycross Cir.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1630 W Waycross Cir.

1630 West Waycross Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1630 West Waycross Circle, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA
1630 W WAYCROSS CIRCLE
DELTONA, FL 32725

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.

PRICE INFO:
Rent: $800/month, with ACH Autopay
DETAILS:
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom

You will enjoy BRAND NEW tile flooring throughout the home. Nice large yard and spacious bedrooms with closets. Freshly painted interior and screened-in porch. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.
PETS ARE WELCOME

Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at show contact info . Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $850, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one month's rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you don't set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher.
Pets are welcome in our rental homes :) The pet fees include $20/month per pet rent, and $150 one-time per pet fee. Refrigerator rental is $25/mo. and stove rental is $25/mo.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2438285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have any available units?
1630 W Waycross Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have?
Some of 1630 W Waycross Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 W Waycross Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1630 W Waycross Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 W Waycross Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 W Waycross Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. offer parking?
No, 1630 W Waycross Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 W Waycross Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have a pool?
No, 1630 W Waycross Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have accessible units?
Yes, 1630 W Waycross Cir. has accessible units.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 W Waycross Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 W Waycross Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 W Waycross Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College