1630 W Waycross Cir.

PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA

1630 W WAYCROSS CIRCLE

DELTONA, FL 32725



This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.



PRICE INFO:

Rent: $800/month, with ACH Autopay

DETAILS:

2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom



You will enjoy BRAND NEW tile flooring throughout the home. Nice large yard and spacious bedrooms with closets. Freshly painted interior and screened-in porch. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.

PETS ARE WELCOME



Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at show contact info . Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $850, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one month's rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you don't set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher.

Pets are welcome in our rental homes :) The pet fees include $20/month per pet rent, and $150 one-time per pet fee. Refrigerator rental is $25/mo. and stove rental is $25/mo.



