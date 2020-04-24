All apartments in Deltona
1578 Zinnia Dr

1578 Zinnia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Zinnia Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1578 Zinnia Dr Available 05/15/20 Great 2 bedroom house in Deltona! OPEN HOUSE MAY 15TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

TENANT STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Available starting May 15th - Come check out our Open House May 15th from 4-5pm!

Recently upgraded kitchen, flooring and bath. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with carport and plenty of parking. Central ac and heat. Good area, close to shopping and schools. Appliances are included.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

Call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

(RLNE2252483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
