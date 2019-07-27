All apartments in Deltona
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1459 Layton Ave

1459 Layton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Layton Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friendly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or wait for an open house to be scheduled, please check the property listing on our site periodically for updates.

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath with a spacious floor plan and lots of windows! Kitchen has stove/fridge and lots of cabinets and a pantry! Screened in porch outside the kitchen and sliding glass door from the living room. Carport with side entry driveway, plus washer/dryer hooks up in the laundry room.

The cost to move in is $925 first month and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE5000418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

