Deltona, FL
1110 Cobblestone Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1110 Cobblestone Ave

1110 Cobblestone Avenue · (386) 202-4565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 Cobblestone Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Cobblestone Ave · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 26TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Open House June 19th canceled. New Open House Friday June 26th from 4 to 5pm.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House.

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a carport and a large fully fenced yard for kids and pets to play. This home has a central AC unit and is on city water and sewer. Has a bonus room at the back of house could be used as a office or extra living space Home also feature a florida room aswell that leads into the backyard for those summer nights.

Close to shopping, schools and I-4. This a great family home and at this price will not last long! Submit an application today!

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit.

We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE5788402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have any available units?
1110 Cobblestone Ave has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have?
Some of 1110 Cobblestone Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Cobblestone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Cobblestone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Cobblestone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Cobblestone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Cobblestone Ave does offer parking.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Cobblestone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have a pool?
No, 1110 Cobblestone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have accessible units?
No, 1110 Cobblestone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Cobblestone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Cobblestone Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 Cobblestone Ave has units with air conditioning.
