1110 Cobblestone Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 26TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Open House June 19th canceled. New Open House Friday June 26th from 4 to 5pm.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House.



This 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a carport and a large fully fenced yard for kids and pets to play. This home has a central AC unit and is on city water and sewer. Has a bonus room at the back of house could be used as a office or extra living space Home also feature a florida room aswell that leads into the backyard for those summer nights.



Close to shopping, schools and I-4. This a great family home and at this price will not last long! Submit an application today!



The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit.



We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE5788402)