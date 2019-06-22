Amenities

1058 Falcon St Available 08/13/19 Two Story home in Deltona - AVAILABLE AUGUST 13th!! This 5 bedroom 2.5 baths home is ready for you! The downstairs extra room will be getting a closet and door added to make the 5th bedroom. The large kitchen features an island, all appliances, granite counters to be installed in kitchen and an eating space. Other features of this home...2 car garage, an inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and more!

Convenient to major roads, schools, shopping and entertainment. Call Today!

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

2 Story House

All appliances

Kitchen Island

Closet Pantry

Eat in kitchen

Half Bath

Formal Dining Room

Formal Living Room

Family Room

Bonus Room

Inside Utility with w/d hookups only

Volume Ceiling with fans

Master bath with separate garden tub and shower

Walk in closets

Carpet, Wood and Tile Flooring

2 car garage with opener and remotes

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Discovery Elementary

Deltona Middle

University High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



