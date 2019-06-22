All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1058 Falcon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1058 Falcon St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1058 Falcon St

1058 Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1058 Falcon Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1058 Falcon St Available 08/13/19 Two Story home in Deltona - AVAILABLE AUGUST 13th!! This 5 bedroom 2.5 baths home is ready for you! The downstairs extra room will be getting a closet and door added to make the 5th bedroom. The large kitchen features an island, all appliances, granite counters to be installed in kitchen and an eating space. Other features of this home...2 car garage, an inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and more!
Convenient to major roads, schools, shopping and entertainment. Call Today!
2 year lease would be considered by the owner. Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
2 Story House
All appliances
Kitchen Island
Closet Pantry
Eat in kitchen
Half Bath
Formal Dining Room
Formal Living Room
Family Room
Bonus Room
Inside Utility with w/d hookups only
Volume Ceiling with fans
Master bath with separate garden tub and shower
Walk in closets
Carpet, Wood and Tile Flooring
2 car garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Discovery Elementary
Deltona Middle
University High

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1908101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Falcon St have any available units?
1058 Falcon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1058 Falcon St have?
Some of 1058 Falcon St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Falcon St currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Falcon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Falcon St pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Falcon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1058 Falcon St offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Falcon St offers parking.
Does 1058 Falcon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Falcon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Falcon St have a pool?
No, 1058 Falcon St does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Falcon St have accessible units?
Yes, 1058 Falcon St has accessible units.
Does 1058 Falcon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 Falcon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Falcon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Falcon St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College