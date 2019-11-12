1032 MATTERHORN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large screened-in patio area for your morning coffee, and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush vinyl plank flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.