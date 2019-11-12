All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1032 MATTERHORN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1032 MATTERHORN STREET
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1032 MATTERHORN STREET

1032 Matterhorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1032 Matterhorn Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large screened-in patio area for your morning coffee, and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush vinyl plank flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have any available units?
1032 MATTERHORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have?
Some of 1032 MATTERHORN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 MATTERHORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1032 MATTERHORN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 MATTERHORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET offers parking.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have a pool?
No, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 MATTERHORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 MATTERHORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College