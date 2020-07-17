821 S Amelia Ave

Amenities

Recently updated 3/1.5 home in DeLand. Walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and everything DeLand has to offer. Terrazzo floors throughout unit with laminate wood flooring in spacious back family room. Brand new roof. Lawn service included. Small dog accepted with owner approval.



(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)