DeLand, FL
821 S Amelia Ave
821 S Amelia Ave

821 South Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

821 South Amelia Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3/1.5 home in DeLand. Walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and everything DeLand has to offer. Terrazzo floors throughout unit with laminate wood flooring in spacious back family room. Brand new roof. Lawn service included. Small dog accepted with owner approval.

(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 S Amelia Ave have any available units?
821 S Amelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeLand, FL.
Is 821 S Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Amelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave offer parking?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Amelia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Amelia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 S Amelia Ave has units with air conditioning.
