pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in DeLand, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.
Results within 1 mile of DeLand
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 S Spring Garden Ave Unit B11
302 Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 Bedrooms and 1 Bath at Arlington Square Apartments! - Cozy 1 Bed and 1 Bath at Arlington Square Apartments!! Close to shopping, dining, and Stetson University. On-site laundry and large closets provide convenience and comfort.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1780 Highland Park
1780 Highland Park Road, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of DeLand
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
472 Quail Hill Dr
472 Quail Hill Drive, DeBary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1905 sqft
472 Quail Hill Dr. Debary - Property Id: 127869 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127869 Property Id 127869 (RLNE5878662)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Water Street Unit B
126 Water Street, Lake Helen, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1225 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Lake Helen - Beautiful updated brand new apartment in Lake Helen. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
648 E Normandy Blvd
648 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1053 sqft
This spacious 2bed/1ba home has tile flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living room area with separate laundry room and Washer/dryer hook-ups.
Results within 10 miles of DeLand
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
3295 Partridge Street
3295 Partridge Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
3218 Roland Dr.
3218 Roland Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3218 Roland Dr. Available 08/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA - REMARKABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA 3218 ROLAND DRIVE DELTONA, FL 32738 Rent: $1,100/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD
1109 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2360 Timbercrest Drive
2360 Timbercrest Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA OFF FAMILY ROOM - HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH LOT'S OF CABINETS WITH ISLAND , PANTRY AND EAT IN AREA WITH BAY WINDOW ON BACK OF HOME ALL OPEN UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM! SPLIT PLAN 4 BEDROOMS AND 2ND BEDROOM IS EXTRA LARGE.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
3669 Pamona Street
3669 Pamona Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, home ready to move in. Call, text, or email me for more information. 407-373-4366 ***WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS*** ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .
