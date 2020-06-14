101 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL with garage
1 of 47
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 2
1 of 19
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 56
1 of 52
1 of 39
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 26
You'd be forgiven if you thought Holly Hill, Florida, was a suburb of Daytona Beach. In truth, it's a historic coastal town that just happens to be sandwiched between bigger neighbors. There are few hills, and even less holly, but it's still a pretty little coastal village.
The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast. See more
Holly Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.