Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL with garage

Holly Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1607 Primo Court
1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1671 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,996
4400 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande at the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2180 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1601 Primo Court
1601 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
You'll love the space this Oasis floorplan has to offer in the new Mirage community! A spacious 3/3, with a lovely open floor plan greet you as you enter.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Ortona
1 Unit Available
216 Morningside Avenue
216 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1384 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1600; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1395.00; IMRID10726

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Vista Gardens
1 Unit Available
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.
City Guide for Holly Hill, FL

You'd be forgiven if you thought Holly Hill, Florida, was a suburb of Daytona Beach. In truth, it's a historic coastal town that just happens to be sandwiched between bigger neighbors. There are few hills, and even less holly, but it's still a pretty little coastal village.

The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Holly Hill, FL

Holly Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

