Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

336 Yorktowne Drive

336 Yorktowne Drive · (386) 281-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Georgetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 336 Yorktowne Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace. This home has everything you need in this spacious layout. The huge living room features a wood burning fireplace and is attached the Florida Room. The modern white kitchen has plenty of room to eat in and it is adjacent to the formal dining room. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and the home includes 2 full bathrooms, master and guest and a 2 car garage. Enjoy time with your friends or family in the enormous backyard. Call today, this one won't last!

*This property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb the tenants.
*One small pet under 20 lbs, restrictions apply.
*Liability insurance required
*Lawn and Pest Control included
*Office, M-F, 8:30-5, 386-281-3224
*After Hours, 386-843-1839

(RLNE4759851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have any available units?
336 Yorktowne Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 336 Yorktowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Yorktowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Yorktowne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Yorktowne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 Yorktowne Drive offers parking.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Yorktowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have a pool?
No, 336 Yorktowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Yorktowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Yorktowne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Yorktowne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Yorktowne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
