336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace. This home has everything you need in this spacious layout. The huge living room features a wood burning fireplace and is attached the Florida Room. The modern white kitchen has plenty of room to eat in and it is adjacent to the formal dining room. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and the home includes 2 full bathrooms, master and guest and a 2 car garage. Enjoy time with your friends or family in the enormous backyard. Call today, this one won't last!



*This property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb the tenants.

*One small pet under 20 lbs, restrictions apply.

*Liability insurance required

*Lawn and Pest Control included

*Office, M-F, 8:30-5, 386-281-3224

*After Hours, 386-843-1839



