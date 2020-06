Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed. Dining opens to the living room with awesome view of the river and ocean. The bedroom is spacious and easily fits a king size bed. With covered assigned parking space, tennis court, pool and dock to park your boat.