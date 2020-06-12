/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2055 S Atlantic Avenue
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2013 sqft
Fantastic views from every room of the 7th Floor Unit in Towers Grande.
1 of 19
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3750 S Atlantic Avenue
3750 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
3 STORY FULLY FUR.NISHED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 TOWNHOME DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN IN DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR W/GALLY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND OPEN LIVING ROOM.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2515 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1 sqft
RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
507 Phoenix Avenue
507 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 6; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1495.00; IMRID12266
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1608 Pham Drive
1608 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
Brand New 3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Olive St
309 Olive Street, South Daytona, FL
309 Olive St Available 06/15/20 5 bedrooms 4 baths. South Daytona - Huge home for a large family. The original home is 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. and the addition is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 2,200 square feet.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
652 Pelican Bay Drive
652 Pelican Bay Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3409 sqft
1 Year Lease. This single family house in Pelican Bay has been totally upgraded. You will enjoy a great view of the Golf Course and water from about every room in the house. All new A/C units (two), flooring, paint, lights, appliances.
Similar Pages
Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach Shores 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPort St. John, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL