furnished apartments
46 Furnished Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.
2043 S Atlantic Avenue
2043 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
384 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEW CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED (furnishings negotiable). ALL UTILITIES, WI-FI AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. VERY WELL MANAGED CONDOMINIUM. CLUB ROOM. FITNESS ROOM. OCEANFRONT POOL. ON-SITE LAUNDRY. PICNIC AREA.
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
East Daytona
912 N Grandview Ave
912 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Rent includes electricity, water. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona Beachside. Granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Marina Grande at the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2180 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
Pelican Bay
137 Golden Eye Drive
137 Golden Eye Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ready for you to come visit sunny Daytona Beach for 3 months. or more. Located in Pelican Bay Country Club that offers 24 hour security. Walk to the Club House for lunch or dinner or to play golf.
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
