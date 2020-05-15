All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:05 AM

2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE

2515 South Atlantic Avenue · (941) 376-6207
Location

2515 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2070 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is Guaranteed to Impress. The unit was built in 2007, and features a balcony with an Amazing Ocean View, & your unit is only steps away from the Atlantic Ocean. The attention to detail is Superb - with 9 Foot Ceilings, Crown Molding and Baseboards, High-end backsplash in the Kitchen, & Upgraded Hardware throughout, this Unit Wows! The Balcony & Outdoor Grill adds to the beautiful view of the ocean waves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have any available units?
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have?
Some of 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
