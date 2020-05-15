2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is Guaranteed to Impress. The unit was built in 2007, and features a balcony with an Amazing Ocean View, & your unit is only steps away from the Atlantic Ocean. The attention to detail is Superb - with 9 Foot Ceilings, Crown Molding and Baseboards, High-end backsplash in the Kitchen, & Upgraded Hardware throughout, this Unit Wows! The Balcony & Outdoor Grill adds to the beautiful view of the ocean waves.