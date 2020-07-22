Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:43 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bartow offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3072 Saint Paul Drive
3072 Saint Paul Drive, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Great Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 1107 This pleasant 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with a convenient location has 3 great neighbors in a 4 plex. There is plenty of parking in front off the street.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4165 SHADE TREE LANE
4165 Shadetree Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1479 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Bathroom townhome fo rent. Located in Autumnhood Grove (Gated) Community spacious floor plan with a master bedroom downstairs and another master bedroom upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE
4162 Winding Vine Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1713 sqft
Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
15 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
9 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
3 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
2 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
579 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE
579 Grasslands Boulevard, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Darling downstairs Muirfield Condo in Grasslands. 2 bedroom/2 bath. Immaculate and move-in ready. Freshly painted with newer carpet and plantation shutters throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bartow, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bartow offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bartow. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bartow can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

