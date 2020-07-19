528 NOVARA WAY

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This single-family home is greatly placed, minutes away from the magic Disney has to offer and I-4 for transportation needs. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is tons of space to entertain and be comfortable all in one, especially with no neighbors in the rear of the home. With a warm tile through the kitchen, living room and laundry, you'll be sure to feel cozy in this home! The kitchen has new appliances and a great sized center island to host meals, or simply have a glass of wine with friends. But the features don't stop there- also a massive pantry with shelves for storage!

Renters Insurance Required. Community Pool grand opening on Spring!!!!