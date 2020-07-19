All apartments in Davenport
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

528 NOVARA WAY

528 Novara Way
Location

528 Novara Way, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

This single-family home is greatly placed, minutes away from the magic Disney has to offer and I-4 for transportation needs. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is tons of space to entertain and be comfortable all in one, especially with no neighbors in the rear of the home. With a warm tile through the kitchen, living room and laundry, you'll be sure to feel cozy in this home! The kitchen has new appliances and a great sized center island to host meals, or simply have a glass of wine with friends. But the features don't stop there- also a massive pantry with shelves for storage!
Renters Insurance Required. Community Pool grand opening on Spring!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 NOVARA WAY have any available units?
528 NOVARA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 528 NOVARA WAY have?
Some of 528 NOVARA WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 NOVARA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
528 NOVARA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 NOVARA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 528 NOVARA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 528 NOVARA WAY offers parking.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 NOVARA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 528 NOVARA WAY has a pool.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY have accessible units?
No, 528 NOVARA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 NOVARA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 NOVARA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 NOVARA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
