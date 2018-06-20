All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 512 NOVARA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
512 NOVARA WAY
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

512 NOVARA WAY

512 Novara Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

512 Novara Way, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One-year-old home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with lots of space to share! with no rear neighbors. Updated kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, spacious pantry for storage, and gorgeous tile floors are found throughout this humble and cozy home! The rooms present brightly with nice windows and clean walls enabling lots of natural lighting. Master bath has a double sink counter and great sized closets to top it off. Plan a tour to view this gorgeous home, and explore all of it's updated features!. Right off US 27 close to major shopping mall, I-4 miles away from Disney World.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. Community Pool grand opening on Spring!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 NOVARA WAY have any available units?
512 NOVARA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 512 NOVARA WAY have?
Some of 512 NOVARA WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 NOVARA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
512 NOVARA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 NOVARA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 512 NOVARA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 512 NOVARA WAY offers parking.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 NOVARA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 512 NOVARA WAY has a pool.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY have accessible units?
No, 512 NOVARA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 NOVARA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 NOVARA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 NOVARA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL
DeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus