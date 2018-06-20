512 NOVARA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

One-year-old home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with lots of space to share! with no rear neighbors. Updated kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, spacious pantry for storage, and gorgeous tile floors are found throughout this humble and cozy home! The rooms present brightly with nice windows and clean walls enabling lots of natural lighting. Master bath has a double sink counter and great sized closets to top it off. Plan a tour to view this gorgeous home, and explore all of it's updated features!. Right off US 27 close to major shopping mall, I-4 miles away from Disney World.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. Community Pool grand opening on Spring!!!!