Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath condo. One bedroom w/bath in teh first floor (lock off) and 3 bedroom and 2 bath in the 2nd floor. Granite Countertop in the kitchen. Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. New paint inside and new microwave. Near Highway 27 and major attractions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have any available units?
222 MELISSA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 222 MELISSA PLACE have?
Some of 222 MELISSA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 MELISSA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
222 MELISSA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.