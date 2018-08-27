All apartments in Davenport
222 MELISSA PLACE
Last updated September 18 2019

222 MELISSA PLACE

222 Melissa Place · No Longer Available
Location

222 Melissa Place, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath condo. One bedroom w/bath in teh first floor (lock off) and 3 bedroom and 2 bath in the 2nd floor. Granite Countertop in the kitchen. Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. New paint inside and new microwave. Near Highway 27 and major attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have any available units?
222 MELISSA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 222 MELISSA PLACE have?
Some of 222 MELISSA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 MELISSA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
222 MELISSA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 MELISSA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 222 MELISSA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE offer parking?
No, 222 MELISSA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 MELISSA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have a pool?
No, 222 MELISSA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 222 MELISSA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 MELISSA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 MELISSA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 MELISSA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
