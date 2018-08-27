222 MELISSA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath condo. One bedroom w/bath in teh first floor (lock off) and 3 bedroom and 2 bath in the 2nd floor. Granite Countertop in the kitchen. Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. New paint inside and new microwave. Near Highway 27 and major attractions.