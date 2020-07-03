218 CANNA LANE

Amenities

Looking for a move in ready 55plus gated community? This fully furnished home is spacious with lots of natural light. There is a huge bonus room equipted with a pull down murphey bed for that extra bedroom or just that extra entertaining space. This gated community offers a clubhouse with an in house library, pool table and many planned events. The clubhouse also features outside fun with a heated community pool , shuffleboard, and horse shoes. For the nature lovers it has a pond for fishing or just relaxing, sitting or a morning walk. It is a must see in a great location with easy access to I4 and medical facilities. So schedule your appointment today.