121 PHEASANT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

* Home is Available 02/13/2020* This beautiful home is a spacious one-story retreat located within the highly desirable area community of Highland Meadows. This home features an open concept floor plan with spacious bedrooms. The home is complete with energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, newer wood flooring, solar panels, and an attached two-car garage. The home incorporates a master suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and a utility room with washer and dryer. Exterior covered back patio and fenced backyard and installed irrigation. In addition, Highland Meadows offers residents beautiful nature views filled with ponds and conservation areas, sports fields, a pool, and cabana area, and is just moments away from fine dining, shopping, and Disney World. CDD fee is included in the taxes.