Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

121 PHEASANT DRIVE

121 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Pheasant Drive, Davenport, FL 33844

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
* Home is Available 02/13/2020* This beautiful home is a spacious one-story retreat located within the highly desirable area community of Highland Meadows. This home features an open concept floor plan with spacious bedrooms. The home is complete with energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, newer wood flooring, solar panels, and an attached two-car garage. The home incorporates a master suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and a utility room with washer and dryer. Exterior covered back patio and fenced backyard and installed irrigation. In addition, Highland Meadows offers residents beautiful nature views filled with ponds and conservation areas, sports fields, a pool, and cabana area, and is just moments away from fine dining, shopping, and Disney World. CDD fee is included in the taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have any available units?
121 PHEASANT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have?
Some of 121 PHEASANT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 PHEASANT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 PHEASANT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 PHEASANT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 PHEASANT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 PHEASANT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
