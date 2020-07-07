9640 Thanksgiving Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Terrific SINGLE FAMILY Pool Home in Cutler Bay - Property Id: 227591



Terrific SINGLE FAMILY home 4 beds 3 baths, pool, 1 car garage, corner lot in desirable Cutler Bay area. Brand new roof, brand new tiled floors and bathrooms. Newer kitchen with quartz counter tops and SS appliances. Landlord NOT selling, quality tenant can rent with confidence for a year with option to renew. Full background check of all adults 18+, employment & credit. Landlords pay for monthly pool maintenance (4 times per week) and monthly yard maintenance. Two security payments at time of lease execution to be held by owner in escrow account, + first month upon possession = 3 payments totaling $9450.00 to move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227591

Property Id 227591



(RLNE5897403)