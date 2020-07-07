All apartments in Cutler Bay
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

9640 Thanksgiving Dr

9640 Thanksgiving Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Thanksgiving Drive, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Cutler Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Terrific SINGLE FAMILY Pool Home in Cutler Bay - Property Id: 227591

Terrific SINGLE FAMILY home 4 beds 3 baths, pool, 1 car garage, corner lot in desirable Cutler Bay area. Brand new roof, brand new tiled floors and bathrooms. Newer kitchen with quartz counter tops and SS appliances. Landlord NOT selling, quality tenant can rent with confidence for a year with option to renew. Full background check of all adults 18+, employment & credit. Landlords pay for monthly pool maintenance (4 times per week) and monthly yard maintenance. Two security payments at time of lease execution to be held by owner in escrow account, + first month upon possession = 3 payments totaling $9450.00 to move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227591
Property Id 227591

(RLNE5897403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have any available units?
9640 Thanksgiving Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cutler Bay, FL.
What amenities does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have?
Some of 9640 Thanksgiving Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 Thanksgiving Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Thanksgiving Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Thanksgiving Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr offers parking.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr has a pool.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have accessible units?
No, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Thanksgiving Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 Thanksgiving Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
