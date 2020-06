Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Large open and elegant one story townhouse style in desirable Isle at Bayshore community in the THE SHORES. Secure, quiet and well maintained residential neighborhood. Loads of closets. Nice size fenced private patio with pavers, great for BBQ's. Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to Shopping, restaurants, bus and schools. Black Point Marina around the corner.