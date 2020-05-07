8600 SW 212th St

Amenities

Luxury apartment in Cutler Bay, east of Old Cutler Rd. Completely renovated, you will enjoy a great lake view from the master bedroom, living room, and dining room, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter top, new stainless steel appliances, new wood laminate floor, washer and dryer inside of the unit. This is a big apartment, 1,1,13 Sq. Ft., third floor, plenty of space for storage, Gated community with security guard 24/7, management office on site for fast approval, swimming pool, gym, tennis court, playground, barbecue area, clubhouse. Close to Black Point Marina, supermarkets, Palmetto Bay library and banks. EASY TO SHOW! Water is included.