Cutler Bay, FL
8600 SW 212th St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:33 PM

8600 SW 212th St

8600 Southwest 212th Street · (305) 905-3370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
8600 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Price and availability

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Luxury apartment in Cutler Bay, east of Old Cutler Rd. Completely renovated, you will enjoy a great lake view from the master bedroom, living room, and dining room, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter top, new stainless steel appliances, new wood laminate floor, washer and dryer inside of the unit. This is a big apartment, 1,1,13 Sq. Ft., third floor, plenty of space for storage, Gated community with security guard 24/7, management office on site for fast approval, swimming pool, gym, tennis court, playground, barbecue area, clubhouse. Close to Black Point Marina, supermarkets, Palmetto Bay library and banks. EASY TO SHOW! Water is included.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Does 8600 SW 212th St have any available units?
8600 SW 212th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cutler Bay, FL.
What amenities does 8600 SW 212th St have?
Some of 8600 SW 212th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 SW 212th St currently offering any rent specials?
8600 SW 212th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 SW 212th St pet-friendly?
No, 8600 SW 212th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 8600 SW 212th St offer parking?
No, 8600 SW 212th St does not offer parking.
Does 8600 SW 212th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 SW 212th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 SW 212th St have a pool?
Yes, 8600 SW 212th St has a pool.
Does 8600 SW 212th St have accessible units?
No, 8600 SW 212th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 SW 212th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 SW 212th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 SW 212th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8600 SW 212th St does not have units with air conditioning.
