7427 SW 189th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel gym

Amazing home at Cutler Cay Community 5Be/4.5Ba - Property Id: 179149



A MUST SEE!!! Move in ready large home. Has separate guest house/in law quarters with own bathroom. Home has large family room, large master bedroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Rent priced for immediate tenant. Association has amenities such as guarded entry, clubhouse, pool, tennis, fitness facility and so much more.

No Pets Allowed



