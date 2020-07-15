All apartments in Cutler Bay
7427 SW 189th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

7427 SW 189th St

7427 Southwest 189th Street · (585) 880-8568
Location

7427 Southwest 189th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3399 sqft

Amenities

Amazing home at Cutler Cay Community 5Be/4.5Ba - Property Id: 179149

A MUST SEE!!! Move in ready large home. Has separate guest house/in law quarters with own bathroom. Home has large family room, large master bedroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Rent priced for immediate tenant. Association has amenities such as guarded entry, clubhouse, pool, tennis, fitness facility and so much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179149
Property Id 179149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 SW 189th St have any available units?
7427 SW 189th St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7427 SW 189th St have?
Some of 7427 SW 189th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 SW 189th St currently offering any rent specials?
7427 SW 189th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 SW 189th St pet-friendly?
No, 7427 SW 189th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 7427 SW 189th St offer parking?
No, 7427 SW 189th St does not offer parking.
Does 7427 SW 189th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7427 SW 189th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 SW 189th St have a pool?
Yes, 7427 SW 189th St has a pool.
Does 7427 SW 189th St have accessible units?
No, 7427 SW 189th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 SW 189th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7427 SW 189th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 SW 189th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7427 SW 189th St does not have units with air conditioning.
