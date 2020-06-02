All apartments in Cutler Bay
Find more places like 22561 SW 88th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cutler Bay, FL
/
22561 SW 88th Pl
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:20 AM

22561 SW 88th Pl

22561 Southwest 93rd Path · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cutler Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22561 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL 33190
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203-7 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Shinny and Clean, The Condo do you need to leave without worries. Living like a Resort Style. Prestigious Unit-Condo in The Courts / Isles at Bayshore. You and your family can enjoy the clubhouse with pool, playground, gym, bar, and rooms for parties. Great layout 2/2. huge walk in closet in Master Bed. Tile floors, SS appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit (corner unit). Garden view. Beautiful lakes and views in entire complex. Near to Black Point, public parks, near to US1, Florida Turnpike, plenty of restaurants, private schools, hospitals, airport and beaches. Open kitchen with a big counter with granite. Cleaned by certified company. Unit is vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have any available units?
22561 SW 88th Pl has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22561 SW 88th Pl have?
Some of 22561 SW 88th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22561 SW 88th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22561 SW 88th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22561 SW 88th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 22561 SW 88th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl offer parking?
No, 22561 SW 88th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22561 SW 88th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 22561 SW 88th Pl has a pool.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have accessible units?
No, 22561 SW 88th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 22561 SW 88th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22561 SW 88th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 22561 SW 88th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22561 SW 88th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cutler Bay 1 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 Bedrooms
Cutler Bay Apartments with BalconyCutler Bay Dog Friendly Apartments
Cutler Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL
Florida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity