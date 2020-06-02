22561 SW 88th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Shinny and Clean, The Condo do you need to leave without worries. Living like a Resort Style. Prestigious Unit-Condo in The Courts / Isles at Bayshore. You and your family can enjoy the clubhouse with pool, playground, gym, bar, and rooms for parties. Great layout 2/2. huge walk in closet in Master Bed. Tile floors, SS appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit (corner unit). Garden view. Beautiful lakes and views in entire complex. Near to Black Point, public parks, near to US1, Florida Turnpike, plenty of restaurants, private schools, hospitals, airport and beaches. Open kitchen with a big counter with granite. Cleaned by certified company. Unit is vacant.