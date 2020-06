Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.

Tot lot just around the corner, well equipped exercise room and beautiful resort style community pool.