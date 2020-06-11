All apartments in Cutler Bay
Find more places like 21298 SW 91 ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cutler Bay, FL
/
21298 SW 91 ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:34 AM

21298 SW 91 ave

21298 Southwest 91st Avenue · (786) 306-4378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cutler Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room. Large fenced yard with delightful pool/patio area. Complete with large retractable awning for additional shade. Fully tiled downstairs carpet in Berber carpet in bedrooms. 4 Bedrooms upstairs including a built in study desk. Master has sitting area/ updated bathroom with tub and shower, and huge master walk in closet. Pristine condition. Accordion shutters, inside laundry, 2 car garage with drive way make this the perfect rental. Great family community! Includes lawn and pool care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21298 SW 91 ave have any available units?
21298 SW 91 ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21298 SW 91 ave have?
Some of 21298 SW 91 ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21298 SW 91 ave currently offering any rent specials?
21298 SW 91 ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21298 SW 91 ave pet-friendly?
No, 21298 SW 91 ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave offer parking?
Yes, 21298 SW 91 ave does offer parking.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21298 SW 91 ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave have a pool?
Yes, 21298 SW 91 ave has a pool.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave have accessible units?
No, 21298 SW 91 ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21298 SW 91 ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21298 SW 91 ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21298 SW 91 ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21298 SW 91 ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cutler Bay 1 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 Bedrooms
Cutler Bay Apartments with BalconyCutler Bay Dog Friendly Apartments
Cutler Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL
Florida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity