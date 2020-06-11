21298 SW 91 ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room. Large fenced yard with delightful pool/patio area. Complete with large retractable awning for additional shade. Fully tiled downstairs carpet in Berber carpet in bedrooms. 4 Bedrooms upstairs including a built in study desk. Master has sitting area/ updated bathroom with tub and shower, and huge master walk in closet. Pristine condition. Accordion shutters, inside laundry, 2 car garage with drive way make this the perfect rental. Great family community! Includes lawn and pool care