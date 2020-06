Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Two assigned parking spaces. Easy access to US-1 & Turnpike and very close to everything. Washer & Dryer inside of the Unit.