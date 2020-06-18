Rent Calculator
Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
7215 NW 179th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
7215 NW 179th St
7215 Northwest 179th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7215 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL 33015
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Villa Bellini Condo for Rent 1/1, remodeled, many amenities, 2 private parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7215 NW 179th St have any available units?
7215 NW 179th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Country Club, FL
.
What amenities does 7215 NW 179th St have?
Some of 7215 NW 179th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7215 NW 179th St currently offering any rent specials?
7215 NW 179th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 NW 179th St pet-friendly?
No, 7215 NW 179th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Country Club
.
Does 7215 NW 179th St offer parking?
Yes, 7215 NW 179th St does offer parking.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have a pool?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have a pool.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have accessible units?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have units with air conditioning.
