All apartments in Country Club
Find more places like 7215 NW 179th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
7215 NW 179th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7215 NW 179th St

7215 Northwest 179th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7215 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL 33015

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Villa Bellini Condo for Rent 1/1, remodeled, many amenities, 2 private parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 NW 179th St have any available units?
7215 NW 179th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Country Club, FL.
What amenities does 7215 NW 179th St have?
Some of 7215 NW 179th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 NW 179th St currently offering any rent specials?
7215 NW 179th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 NW 179th St pet-friendly?
No, 7215 NW 179th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 7215 NW 179th St offer parking?
Yes, 7215 NW 179th St does offer parking.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have a pool?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have a pool.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have accessible units?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 NW 179th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 NW 179th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave
Country Club, FL 33015
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr
Country Club, FL 33015

Similar Pages

Country Club 1 BedroomsCountry Club 2 Bedrooms
Country Club 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCountry Club Pet Friendly Places
Country Club Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College