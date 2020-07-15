/
studio apartments
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,381
552 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
154 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
9202 SW 170th Ave
9202 SW 170th Ave, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,150
Brand new studio apartment in Lennar's Kendall Square. Kitchen with all appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit, park area. close to school, food and dinning, entertainment, shopping and places to worship. Water, cable and electricity included.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
16450 NW 177 ST
16450 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Great location !STUDIO! a block away from major expressways. has one bathroom,balcony and kitchen. "GATED COMMUNITY" Elevator and pool . All utilities (Electricity, AC , cable TV Included in maintenance fee) washer & dryer on each floor
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,260
3031 sqft
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace Apt #ANNEX, Miami, FL 33196 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Efficiency, Cozy private suite.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond West
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
62 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$914
288 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated May 14 at 04:24 PM
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
