/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
88 Studio Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6647 SW 59th Pl
6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
62 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 04:24 PM
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,000
727 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
51 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
91 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
125 Units Available
Golden Pines
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
187 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,499
467 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
160 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
4752 SW 2nd Ter
4752 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,295
Large studio with all utilities included - Water, Electric, Uverse and WIFI Great location. Private entrance. Rent is $1295 for one person only. Please note that only one person is allowed. One car parking available.
Similar Pages
South Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Apartments with BalconySouth Miami Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Apartments with GarageSouth Miami Apartments with GymSouth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Miami Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Apartments with PoolSouth Miami Apartments with PoolSouth Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Miami Apartments with Washer-Dryer
South Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Miami Furnished ApartmentsSouth Miami Furnished ApartmentsSouth Miami Luxury PlacesSouth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesSouth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesSouth Miami Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL