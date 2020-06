Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent FULLY FURNISHED Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools,close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool. Many upgrades

such as Granite and beautiful wood cabinets in kitchen. Large master with walk-in closets. Special sound insulation – between master bedroom and next-door unit. New W/D 2019. Attached 1 car garage, Hurricane ready with accordion shutters and impact glass. Rent includes basic cable and alarm monitoring. Sorry No pets & no smoking. tenant must have renter's insurance