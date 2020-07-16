988 Egrets RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is the place to spend your winter month or months! Lovely, updated with quartz counters, new cabinetry, new flooring, this condo is immaculate, light and bright. Owner has decorated with the refreshing coastal décor, top of the line furnishings and easy walk to community pool.

Living room lanai is part of the living area, sliders open up to lovely wide lake view. Pelican Marsh offers loads of social activities, community pool just steps away, and location is close to Mercato Shops and restaurants. Available Dec2020 and or Jan. 2021