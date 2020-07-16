All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 988 Egrets RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
988 Egrets RUN
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:24 PM

988 Egrets RUN

988 Egrets Run · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

988 Egrets Run, Collier County, FL 34108
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-102 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is the place to spend your winter month or months! Lovely, updated with quartz counters, new cabinetry, new flooring, this condo is immaculate, light and bright. Owner has decorated with the refreshing coastal décor, top of the line furnishings and easy walk to community pool.
Living room lanai is part of the living area, sliders open up to lovely wide lake view. Pelican Marsh offers loads of social activities, community pool just steps away, and location is close to Mercato Shops and restaurants. Available Dec2020 and or Jan. 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Egrets RUN have any available units?
988 Egrets RUN has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 988 Egrets RUN have?
Some of 988 Egrets RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Egrets RUN currently offering any rent specials?
988 Egrets RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Egrets RUN pet-friendly?
No, 988 Egrets RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 988 Egrets RUN offer parking?
No, 988 Egrets RUN does not offer parking.
Does 988 Egrets RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 988 Egrets RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Egrets RUN have a pool?
Yes, 988 Egrets RUN has a pool.
Does 988 Egrets RUN have accessible units?
No, 988 Egrets RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Egrets RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 988 Egrets RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 988 Egrets RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 988 Egrets RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 988 Egrets RUN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity