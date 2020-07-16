All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

9560 Trevi CT

9560 Trem Court · (888) 534-1116
Location

9560 Trem Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4813 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
New to market and Available Now for the 2019-2020 Season! Newer Turn-key 2/2 bath Bellini model condo in Treviso Bay. Beautifully decorated and upgraded 1st floor unit. This is not your common condo in Treviso Bay, custom white cabinets, freshly painted with soft whites and grays. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master with King bed and 2nd bedroom with queen. Steps to the condo pool. Abundant natural light and breathtaking views of lake and preserve from your screened lanai. Condo has the Social Membership, which allows renters access to all the wonderful amenities that the Rilisarre Club offers; tennis courts, spa, salon, lagoon and lap pools, lakefront beach area, Bocce ball courts with a resort style feel. Tenants can still play golf on the Arthur Hills designed, TPC course at the public rate. So much to do here and just minutes to downtown Naples 5th Ave and of course the beautifu sandy beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 Trevi CT have any available units?
9560 Trevi CT has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9560 Trevi CT have?
Some of 9560 Trevi CT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 Trevi CT currently offering any rent specials?
9560 Trevi CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 Trevi CT pet-friendly?
No, 9560 Trevi CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9560 Trevi CT offer parking?
No, 9560 Trevi CT does not offer parking.
Does 9560 Trevi CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9560 Trevi CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 Trevi CT have a pool?
Yes, 9560 Trevi CT has a pool.
Does 9560 Trevi CT have accessible units?
No, 9560 Trevi CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 Trevi CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9560 Trevi CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9560 Trevi CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9560 Trevi CT does not have units with air conditioning.
