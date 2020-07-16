9560 Trevi CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub tennis court

New to market and Available Now for the 2019-2020 Season! Newer Turn-key 2/2 bath Bellini model condo in Treviso Bay. Beautifully decorated and upgraded 1st floor unit. This is not your common condo in Treviso Bay, custom white cabinets, freshly painted with soft whites and grays. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master with King bed and 2nd bedroom with queen. Steps to the condo pool. Abundant natural light and breathtaking views of lake and preserve from your screened lanai. Condo has the Social Membership, which allows renters access to all the wonderful amenities that the Rilisarre Club offers; tennis courts, spa, salon, lagoon and lap pools, lakefront beach area, Bocce ball courts with a resort style feel. Tenants can still play golf on the Arthur Hills designed, TPC course at the public rate. So much to do here and just minutes to downtown Naples 5th Ave and of course the beautifu sandy beaches.