9530 Piacere WAY

Amenities

gym pool tennis court hot tub bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Single Family home with private pool and southern lake and preserve views in Treviso Bay. Transferable TPC Golf membership available. This 2 bedroom plus den home offers private Master Suite with view onto the pool. the guest bedroom is equipped with a Queen size bed. The pool area is equipped with grill and refrigerator that allows for great entertaining of family and friends. This home is a perfect home away from home. The community has a variety of amenities, such as resort style pool, spa, restaurants, fitness center, full service spa, salon, tennis courts and more! Home is available May 1, 2020 for the off season price.