Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

9530 Piacere WAY

9530 Piacere Way · (239) 564-3819
Location

9530 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Single Family home with private pool and southern lake and preserve views in Treviso Bay. Transferable TPC Golf membership available. This 2 bedroom plus den home offers private Master Suite with view onto the pool. the guest bedroom is equipped with a Queen size bed. The pool area is equipped with grill and refrigerator that allows for great entertaining of family and friends. This home is a perfect home away from home. The community has a variety of amenities, such as resort style pool, spa, restaurants, fitness center, full service spa, salon, tennis courts and more! Home is available May 1, 2020 for the off season price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Piacere WAY have any available units?
9530 Piacere WAY has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9530 Piacere WAY have?
Some of 9530 Piacere WAY's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Piacere WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Piacere WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Piacere WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY offer parking?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9530 Piacere WAY has a pool.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY have accessible units?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 Piacere WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9530 Piacere WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
