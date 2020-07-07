All apartments in Collier County
9415 Gulf Shore DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

9415 Gulf Shore DR

9415 Gulf Shore Court · (888) 534-1116
Location

9415 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available for Season 2020 & 2021. 30 Day minimum rental, available for any months this season. Want a beachfront condo and see and hear the waves from your bedroom? This is it! This DIRECT WATERFRONT 2 Bedroom Condo will give you the best experience of beach living in North Naples. Steps from the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort or the Laplaya Hotel, don't worry about hotel living, come enjoy a long stay at this beachfront condo. Granite Countertops, Walk-In shower, Professionally decorated, full size washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the location, Rest in this comfortable condo, and Revive on the white sands of Vanderbilt Beach. NEW rental on the Beach in Naples Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
9415 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 9415 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 9415 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9415 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
No, 9415 Gulf Shore DR does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 9415 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
