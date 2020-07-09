All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9366 POCIDA CT - 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9366 POCIDA CT - 202
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:30 AM

9366 POCIDA CT - 202

9366 Pocida Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9366 Pocida Ct, Collier County, FL 34119

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available off season 2020 @ $2500/month
Available season 2021 for February and half of March @ $5500/month

Brand new condo located in the great community Esplanade. This 2 bedrooms plus den, and two bath home is on the second floor with tile throughout main areas and carpet in bedrooms. Second bedroom has two twin beds that can convert into queen bed if needed. Den has a pullout couch incase extra bedding is needed. Enjoy your morning cup of joe on the lanai overlooking the lake. There is a one car garage with this property, and extra parking in driveway. Esplanade community has wonderful amenities such as resort style pool and spa, cabanas, massage and hair salon, Bahama style bar & restaurant, tennis & pickle ball, exercise room & fitness classes, and golf at extra fee. Book today to enjoy the Florida lifestyle!

Pet Policy
* Cats not allowed
* Dogs not allowed

HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS

** Sorry, no pets. **

* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.

*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have any available units?
9366 POCIDA CT - 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have?
Some of 9366 POCIDA CT - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
9366 POCIDA CT - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 offers parking.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have a pool?
Yes, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 has a pool.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have accessible units?
No, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9366 POCIDA CT - 202 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale