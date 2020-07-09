9366 POCIDA CT - 202

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Available off season 2020 @ $2500/month

Available season 2021 for February and half of March @ $5500/month



Brand new condo located in the great community Esplanade. This 2 bedrooms plus den, and two bath home is on the second floor with tile throughout main areas and carpet in bedrooms. Second bedroom has two twin beds that can convert into queen bed if needed. Den has a pullout couch incase extra bedding is needed. Enjoy your morning cup of joe on the lanai overlooking the lake. There is a one car garage with this property, and extra parking in driveway. Esplanade community has wonderful amenities such as resort style pool and spa, cabanas, massage and hair salon, Bahama style bar & restaurant, tennis & pickle ball, exercise room & fitness classes, and golf at extra fee. Book today to enjoy the Florida lifestyle!



Pet Policy

* Cats not allowed

* Dogs not allowed



HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS



** Sorry, no pets. **



* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.



*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***