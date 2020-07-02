All apartments in Collier County
9115 Strada PL
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:49 PM

9115 Strada PL

9115 Strada Pl · (239) 298-1859
Location

9115 Strada Pl, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5417 · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Enjoy this one of a kind experience in Naples. City living by the beach.
Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, Live Entertainment, and Whole Food grocery store available with a quick elevator ride downstairs.
Turnkey 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit on the 4th floor offers a split floor plan. Large master bedroom with oversize bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest room having its own walk-in closet and large bathroom. Strada residents enjoy wonderful rooftop amenities. 52-foot heated pool, large pool deck with gas grills, fire pit, hot tub, recently renovated clubhouse with catering kitchen, state of the art fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Strada PL have any available units?
9115 Strada PL has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9115 Strada PL have?
Some of 9115 Strada PL's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Strada PL currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Strada PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Strada PL pet-friendly?
No, 9115 Strada PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9115 Strada PL offer parking?
No, 9115 Strada PL does not offer parking.
Does 9115 Strada PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9115 Strada PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Strada PL have a pool?
Yes, 9115 Strada PL has a pool.
Does 9115 Strada PL have accessible units?
No, 9115 Strada PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Strada PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9115 Strada PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 Strada PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 Strada PL does not have units with air conditioning.
