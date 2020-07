8510 Danbury BLVD

Amenities

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A BUNDLED GOLF COMMUNITY AT VANDERBILT COUNTRY CLUB. THIS UNIT HAS BEEN UPGRADED AND IS IN MINT CONDITION. A SECOND FLOOR COACH HOME THAT OFFERS OVER 2000 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE AND A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE 17TH GREEN AND FAIRWAY. THE UNIT FEATURES CERAMIC TILE IN ALL THE COMMON AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. LARGE GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, PASS THRU KITCHEN AND SECOND DEN. UNIT HAS A DEN/OFFICE WITH A BUILT INS, KITCHEN OFFERS NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH OVERSIZED BATHROOM, DUAL SINKS, WALK IN SHOWER AND SEPARATE TUB. HOME HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS, CROWN MOLDINGS IN THE BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS. VCC OFFERS ALL THE RESORT STYLE AMENITIES ONE COULD WANT, GOLF, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, DINING, AND MORE... OWNER IS OPEN TO LEASES FROM 7 MONTHS AND LONGER. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. THE UNIT IS UNFURNISHED!!