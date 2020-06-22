Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

WHITE SAND BUNGALOW! The Perfect Florida Sun-Filled Getaway!! "A PERFECT CLOSE TO THE BEACH TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL!" This home offers all the best in Florida living and is ready for your sun filled getaway! White Sand Bungalow is located less than 1 mile from the white sand of Bonita Springs and Barefoot Beaches and is a short bike ride to boating, parasailing, shelling, jet skiing, fishing, golfing, dolphin cruises and all the adventures or relaxation your heart desires. Unwind at this bungalow and take a refreshing swim in the sparking private pool, get some sun on the large deck, have s'mores at the fire pit or walk to your favorite restaurant..... it is all here!! This home is surrounded by private and lush tropical foliage creating a backyard tropical oasis you will certainly enjoy! Call for your private showing today!! RENTAL RATES ARE: June-November (Weekly $850.00 Monthly $2,500.00)...January-March (Monthly $5,500)...April and December (Weekly $1,000.00 Monthly $3,500.00)