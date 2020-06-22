All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:56 PM

81 1st ST

81 1st Street · (239) 344-6428
Location

81 1st Street, Collier County, FL 34134
Bonita Shores

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
WHITE SAND BUNGALOW! The Perfect Florida Sun-Filled Getaway!! "A PERFECT CLOSE TO THE BEACH TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL!" This home offers all the best in Florida living and is ready for your sun filled getaway! White Sand Bungalow is located less than 1 mile from the white sand of Bonita Springs and Barefoot Beaches and is a short bike ride to boating, parasailing, shelling, jet skiing, fishing, golfing, dolphin cruises and all the adventures or relaxation your heart desires. Unwind at this bungalow and take a refreshing swim in the sparking private pool, get some sun on the large deck, have s'mores at the fire pit or walk to your favorite restaurant..... it is all here!! This home is surrounded by private and lush tropical foliage creating a backyard tropical oasis you will certainly enjoy! Call for your private showing today!! RENTAL RATES ARE: June-November (Weekly $850.00 Monthly $2,500.00)...January-March (Monthly $5,500)...April and December (Weekly $1,000.00 Monthly $3,500.00)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 1st ST have any available units?
81 1st ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 1st ST have?
Some of 81 1st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
81 1st ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 81 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 81 1st ST offer parking?
Yes, 81 1st ST offers parking.
Does 81 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 1st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 81 1st ST has a pool.
Does 81 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 81 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 81 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 1st ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 1st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 1st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
