7812 Berkshire Pines Dr

Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated amenity-rich community in a convenient location that is close to shopping and the best of Naples! This family-sized home is located on a circle drive for low traffic and backs to a preserve. Offering three bedrooms, two baths, large eat in kitchen with forma dining as well. Screened lanai to enjoy the cool evenings. Ranch style home home so no stairs. Community amenities include a clubhouse with organized social activities, fitness room, sparkling resort-style pool, tennis courts, bocce and more! You also have access to The Shores clubhouse (no membership required) where a resort style pool, exercise room and tennis courts await. Neutral decor throughout. Feel free to give me a shout with additional questions and booking information.