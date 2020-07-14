All apartments in Collier County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:26 AM

7812 Berkshire Pines Dr

7812 Berkshire Pines Drive · (303) 872-9118 ext. 19
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7812 Berkshire Pines Drive, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated amenity-rich community in a convenient location that is close to shopping and the best of Naples! This family-sized home is located on a circle drive for low traffic and backs to a preserve. Offering three bedrooms, two baths, large eat in kitchen with forma dining as well. Screened lanai to enjoy the cool evenings. Ranch style home home so no stairs. Community amenities include a clubhouse with organized social activities, fitness room, sparkling resort-style pool, tennis courts, bocce and more! You also have access to The Shores clubhouse (no membership required) where a resort style pool, exercise room and tennis courts await. Neutral decor throughout. Feel free to give me a shout with additional questions and booking information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have any available units?
7812 Berkshire Pines Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have?
Some of 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Berkshire Pines Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr offers parking.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr has a pool.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have accessible units?
No, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7812 Berkshire Pines Dr has units with air conditioning.
