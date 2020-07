Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator

AVAILABLE NOW AS AN ANNUAL LEASE IS THIS TURNKEY FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM

AND TWO BATH CONDO ON GOLF COURSE AND IN A BUILDING WITH AN ELEVATOR.

COUNTRYSIDE HAS A NEWLY REMODELED GOLF COURSE AND CLUBHOUSE AND IS A

WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE. GREAT LOCATION OFF DAVIS BLVD AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING,

BANKING, DINING.