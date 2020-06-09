All apartments in Collier County
Collier County, FL
6855 Old Banyan WAY
6855 Old Banyan WAY

6855 Old Banyan Way · (239) 250-9027
Location

6855 Old Banyan Way, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
*Jan 1 - Mar 31 2021 Rented* Welcome to your 2 bedroom plus den vacation villa in Autumn Woods, one of North Naples most sought after 24 hour guard-gated communities. Recently remodeled with new furnishings, the living room features comfortable seating and a large wall-mounted flat screen TV. The master bedroom suite offers a king-sized bed and the bathroom has twin sinks plus a step-in shower and soaking tub. The guest room has two twin beds. The large open kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and every convenience. The dining area can comfortably accommodate service for six and there is also a breakfast bar. Community amenities include a large outdoor pool, hot-tub, fitness room, community room, tennis, basketball and more. Autumn Woods is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and major highways. Off-season months available. 3 month minimum per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have any available units?
6855 Old Banyan WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have?
Some of 6855 Old Banyan WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 Old Banyan WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6855 Old Banyan WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 Old Banyan WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6855 Old Banyan WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY offer parking?
No, 6855 Old Banyan WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6855 Old Banyan WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6855 Old Banyan WAY has a pool.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have accessible units?
No, 6855 Old Banyan WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6855 Old Banyan WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6855 Old Banyan WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6855 Old Banyan WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
