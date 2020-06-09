6855 Old Banyan WAY

Amenities

*Jan 1 - Mar 31 2021 Rented* Welcome to your 2 bedroom plus den vacation villa in Autumn Woods, one of North Naples most sought after 24 hour guard-gated communities. Recently remodeled with new furnishings, the living room features comfortable seating and a large wall-mounted flat screen TV. The master bedroom suite offers a king-sized bed and the bathroom has twin sinks plus a step-in shower and soaking tub. The guest room has two twin beds. The large open kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and every convenience. The dining area can comfortably accommodate service for six and there is also a breakfast bar. Community amenities include a large outdoor pool, hot-tub, fitness room, community room, tennis, basketball and more. Autumn Woods is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and major highways. Off-season months available. 3 month minimum per HOA.