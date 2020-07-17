All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:13 AM

6606 Marbella DR

6606 Marbella Drive · (252) 331-9474
Location

6606 Marbella Drive, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
Amazing Southern Exposure 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is an ANNUAL Rental available NOW in Naples High School Zone. Marbella Lakes is one of Naples hottest gated communities with an 8,000 sq. ft clubhouse with indoor gym and basketball court, resort-style pool, children's water area, tennis courts, fitness center, game room, and a full-time social director. Close to gorgeous beaches, downtown 5th Ave, shopping, restaurants, and much more! This dog friendly home and community look forward to having you! Make sure to preview the virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Marbella DR have any available units?
6606 Marbella DR has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6606 Marbella DR have?
Some of 6606 Marbella DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 Marbella DR currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Marbella DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Marbella DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 Marbella DR is pet friendly.
Does 6606 Marbella DR offer parking?
No, 6606 Marbella DR does not offer parking.
Does 6606 Marbella DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 Marbella DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Marbella DR have a pool?
Yes, 6606 Marbella DR has a pool.
Does 6606 Marbella DR have accessible units?
No, 6606 Marbella DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Marbella DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 Marbella DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 Marbella DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 Marbella DR does not have units with air conditioning.
