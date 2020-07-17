6606 Marbella DR

Amenities

Amazing Southern Exposure 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is an ANNUAL Rental available NOW in Naples High School Zone. Marbella Lakes is one of Naples hottest gated communities with an 8,000 sq. ft clubhouse with indoor gym and basketball court, resort-style pool, children's water area, tennis courts, fitness center, game room, and a full-time social director. Close to gorgeous beaches, downtown 5th Ave, shopping, restaurants, and much more! This dog friendly home and community look forward to having you! Make sure to preview the virtual tour!