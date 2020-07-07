All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6015 Pinnacle LN

6015 Pinnacle Lane · (239) 398-3249
Location

6015 Pinnacle Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-504 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available now until December 2020! Enjoy Extraordinary Sunsets & Golf Course Views of The Green In This Luxuriously Turnkey coach home. This end unit provides an abundance of natural light and expansive golf course views right from the balcony and the gorgeously designed kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom suite has two large walk-in closets and a large bathroom with double vanity. Enjoy two other private bedrooms with open space and plenty of closet space throughout! ,2-car garage, close to the beach & all of the fine dining & shopping Naples has to offer. The Pinnacle Condo offer beautiful amenities feature a waterfall entry, clubhouse & and a separate swimming pool.
Exciting evenings dining at the clubhouse at The Strand, offers a 27 hole championship golf course, tennis and fitness complex, heated Jr. Olympic pool, children's play area, bocce court, three restaurants and numerous social events throughout the year and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have any available units?
6015 Pinnacle LN has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6015 Pinnacle LN have?
Some of 6015 Pinnacle LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Pinnacle LN currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Pinnacle LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Pinnacle LN pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Pinnacle LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Pinnacle LN offers parking.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Pinnacle LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have a pool?
Yes, 6015 Pinnacle LN has a pool.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have accessible units?
No, 6015 Pinnacle LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Pinnacle LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Pinnacle LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Pinnacle LN does not have units with air conditioning.
