5994 Trophy DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Available April / May / June. Very rarely available pet friendly spacious coach home in The Strand. Huge 2nd floor end unit coach home with 2 car garage. This 3 plus den is furnished as 2 bedroom (both with master beds), den (with large walk in closet and pull out couch), loft tv room, and large very spacious living room and eat in kitchen. Enjoy the view of the community pool from the lanai. It is just steps away. Tenants can transfer the social membership for a minimal fee and enjoy all the exclusive amenities The Strand has to offer including a 55,000 luxurious clubhouse with spa, heated junior Olympic swimming pool, formal and casual dining, business center, pro-shop club, basketball counts, bocce ball court, and playground. Tenants may also purchase a monthly membership with golf privileges separately.