Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:14 PM

5994 Trophy DR

5994 Trophy Drive · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5994 Trophy Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available April / May / June. Very rarely available pet friendly spacious coach home in The Strand. Huge 2nd floor end unit coach home with 2 car garage. This 3 plus den is furnished as 2 bedroom (both with master beds), den (with large walk in closet and pull out couch), loft tv room, and large very spacious living room and eat in kitchen. Enjoy the view of the community pool from the lanai. It is just steps away. Tenants can transfer the social membership for a minimal fee and enjoy all the exclusive amenities The Strand has to offer including a 55,000 luxurious clubhouse with spa, heated junior Olympic swimming pool, formal and casual dining, business center, pro-shop club, basketball counts, bocce ball court, and playground. Tenants may also purchase a monthly membership with golf privileges separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5994 Trophy DR have any available units?
5994 Trophy DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5994 Trophy DR have?
Some of 5994 Trophy DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5994 Trophy DR currently offering any rent specials?
5994 Trophy DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5994 Trophy DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5994 Trophy DR is pet friendly.
Does 5994 Trophy DR offer parking?
Yes, 5994 Trophy DR offers parking.
Does 5994 Trophy DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5994 Trophy DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5994 Trophy DR have a pool?
Yes, 5994 Trophy DR has a pool.
Does 5994 Trophy DR have accessible units?
No, 5994 Trophy DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5994 Trophy DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5994 Trophy DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5994 Trophy DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5994 Trophy DR does not have units with air conditioning.
