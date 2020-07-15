All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5928 Antigua WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5928 Antigua WAY
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5928 Antigua WAY

5928 Antigua Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5928 Antigua Way, Collier County, FL 34112
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Vacation like royalty! This newer home features a clean, open floor plan with modern furnishings. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a den area with a queen sleeper sofa. king beds are in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 twin beds are the third, with each bedroom featuring a large wall mounted flat screen TV's. Enjoy the beautiful views of the heated pool, which is surrounded by water. Beach supplies and Baby/toddler highchair, crib, pack n play and toys are available. A detailed welcome book will make your stay effortless and stress-free.
The gated community of The Isles of Colliers Preserve offers a club house, kayak & Paddle board launch, fitness lawn, cabanas, lap pool, resort-style pool, bocce ball, tennis and pickle ball courts, and the Overlook Bar & Grill. Being located only 4 miles from Naples's famous 5th Ave and the beach, you will never run out to things to do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Antigua WAY have any available units?
5928 Antigua WAY has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5928 Antigua WAY have?
Some of 5928 Antigua WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Antigua WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Antigua WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Antigua WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Antigua WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY offer parking?
No, 5928 Antigua WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5928 Antigua WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5928 Antigua WAY has a pool.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY have accessible units?
No, 5928 Antigua WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5928 Antigua WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Antigua WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5928 Antigua WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5928 Antigua WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity