5928 Antigua WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Vacation like royalty! This newer home features a clean, open floor plan with modern furnishings. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a den area with a queen sleeper sofa. king beds are in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 twin beds are the third, with each bedroom featuring a large wall mounted flat screen TV's. Enjoy the beautiful views of the heated pool, which is surrounded by water. Beach supplies and Baby/toddler highchair, crib, pack n play and toys are available. A detailed welcome book will make your stay effortless and stress-free.

The gated community of The Isles of Colliers Preserve offers a club house, kayak & Paddle board launch, fitness lawn, cabanas, lap pool, resort-style pool, bocce ball, tennis and pickle ball courts, and the Overlook Bar & Grill. Being located only 4 miles from Naples's famous 5th Ave and the beach, you will never run out to things to do.