Collier County, FL
5815 PERSIMMON WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5815 PERSIMMON WAY

5815 Persimmon Way · (239) 285-1198
Location

5815 Persimmon Way, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
One of Naples' most desirable gated communities! Bright western exposure and serene vista golf course views from this two story detached villa residence. Furnished in a casual Florida style decor scheme of neutral tones with accents of color throughout. Main living level comprises of the main living room, dining room, kitchen, master suite, full office and powder room. The second level boasts a family room loft along with two bedrooms and guest bath. High ceilings in the main living area give the feeling of expanded living space. This residence boasts its own private screened heated pool and barbeque grill. Enjoy the exclusive social amenities The Strand has to offer including a gorgeous 32,000 square foot full service clubhouse with formal and casual dining, main club heated pool and spa, internet communication center with fax service, pro-shop, exercise facility, tennis club, unique botanical gardens and security guarded gated entry. * Tenant to pay a $10 fee (per decal) for an issuance of a gate decal in order to gain access into the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have any available units?
5815 PERSIMMON WAY has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have?
Some of 5815 PERSIMMON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 PERSIMMON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5815 PERSIMMON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 PERSIMMON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY offer parking?
No, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY has a pool.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have accessible units?
No, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 PERSIMMON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 PERSIMMON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
