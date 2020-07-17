5325 Cypress LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath . no carpet, Diagonal tile and hardwood floors thru-out. Large walk in glass block shower and separate garden soak tub in master.His & Hers walk in closets. Hickory wood kitchen , granite tops. The high ceilings provide grand appeal with ample natural light. two porches one up and one down. Fully turn key furnished. Pets with approval . 7 month min. rental preferred.

This is not a gated community. No H O A . You can have your logo on your car .3 sets of French doors lead to a porch over looking amazing large lot . Quite area. Location is half way between Marco & 5th ave . Just past Treviso Bay Dev. lawn care is always included paid by owner.