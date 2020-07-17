All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:42 PM

5325 Cypress LN

5325 Cypress Lane · (239) 253-9179
Location

5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2248 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath . no carpet, Diagonal tile and hardwood floors thru-out. Large walk in glass block shower and separate garden soak tub in master.His & Hers walk in closets. Hickory wood kitchen , granite tops. The high ceilings provide grand appeal with ample natural light. two porches one up and one down. Fully turn key furnished. Pets with approval . 7 month min. rental preferred.
This is not a gated community. No H O A . You can have your logo on your car .3 sets of French doors lead to a porch over looking amazing large lot . Quite area. Location is half way between Marco & 5th ave . Just past Treviso Bay Dev. lawn care is always included paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Cypress LN have any available units?
5325 Cypress LN has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5325 Cypress LN have?
Some of 5325 Cypress LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Cypress LN currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Cypress LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Cypress LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Cypress LN is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Cypress LN offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Cypress LN offers parking.
Does 5325 Cypress LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Cypress LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Cypress LN have a pool?
No, 5325 Cypress LN does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Cypress LN have accessible units?
No, 5325 Cypress LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Cypress LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Cypress LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Cypress LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Cypress LN does not have units with air conditioning.
